Wildcat boys win at Southeast; girls drop nail-biters

Marmaton Valley Junior High's boys A team won 25-22 over Southeast of Cherokee. The Wildcat girls came up just short in their two games.

November 12, 2024 - 1:07 PM

Marmaton Valley Junior High's Reagan Marshall looks for a teammate Monday against Southeast. Photo by Adisyn Pritchard / MVHS
Marmaton Valley Junior HIgh’s Lane Lord goes up for a layup Monday against Southeast.Photo by Myleigh Eslick / MVHS

MORAN — Lane Lord scored 14 points, including a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, as Marmaton Valley Junior High’s boys A team picked up their first win of the season Monday, 25-22 over visiting Southeast.

The Wildcats took control with a 10-0 scoring spurt in the second quarter, and then withstood a late Lancer rally.

Truett Blevins added seven points, Jaren Curl scored three and Kooper Welch had a free throw.

The Wildcat boys B team dropped a 28-10 decision. Curl scored four points, while Case Drake, Tyler Borth and Jaxon Stevens each had two.

Southeast won the two-quarter C team matchup, 12-0.

IN GIRLS action, Marmaton Valley came up short, 15-10, in the A team matchup. Emma Louk scored six points, while Reagan Marshall and Layten Blevins had two points apiece.

The Wildcat girls B team also came up just short in a two-quarter matchup, falling 9-7. Kloie Snavely scored four points and Blevins three for the Wildcats.

Marmaton Valley is back in action Thursday at home against Crest.

