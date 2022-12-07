 | Wed, Dec 07, 2022
MV girls fall to Vikings

Northeast's balanced scoring attack featured four players scoring either seven or eight points as the Vikings fended off Marmaton Valley's Wildcats, 37-28, Tuesday.

December 7, 2022 - 1:49 PM

Marmaton Valley High’s Tayven Sutton drives to the hoop Tuesday against Northeast-Arma. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MORAN — Northeast High’s balanced scoring attack spelled trouble for Marmaton Valley High’s girls Tuesday.

Marmaton Valley saw their visitors from Arma pull away in the second quarter to break open a close contest. By game’s end Northeast had four players score at least seven points in the Vikings’ 37-28 victory.

The loss comes in the first round of Marmaton Valley’s preseason tournament. The Wildcats (1-1) return to action Thursday against Madison before the tournament concludes Friday with a tilt against Oswego.

