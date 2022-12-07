MV girls fall to Vikings

MORAN — Northeast High’s balanced scoring attack spelled trouble for Marmaton Valley High’s girls Tuesday.

Marmaton Valley saw their visitors from Arma pull away in the second quarter to break open a close contest. By game’s end Northeast had four players score at least seven points in the Vikings’ 37-28 victory.

The loss comes in the first round of Marmaton Valley’s preseason tournament. The Wildcats (1-1) return to action Thursday against Madison before the tournament concludes Friday with a tilt against Oswego.