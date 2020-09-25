MV Wildcats sweep

Menu Search Log in

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team swept its way to victory Thursday, although it was anything but easy.

PLEASANTON — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team swept its way to victory Thursday, although it was anything but easy.

The Wildcat A team played a best-of-five match against host Pleasanton because the Blu-Jays did not have enough players to field a B team.

Marmaton Valley prevailed 25-14, 26-24 and 25-21.

