MV Wildcats sweep

PLEASANTON — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team swept its way to victory Thursday, although it was anything but easy.
The Wildcat A team played a best-of-five match against host Pleasanton because the Blu-Jays did not have enough players to field a B team.
Marmaton Valley prevailed 25-14, 26-24 and 25-21.
