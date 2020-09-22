Menu Search Log in

MVJH volleyball on a roll

Marmaton Valley's junior high volleyball team swept all three matches Monday, defeating Oswego and Uniontown in A and B team matches. The Wildcats return to the court Thursday at Pleasanton.

Sports

September 22, 2020 - 10:26 AM

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Jacee Mattox, shown in a match earlier this season, was a key player Monday for the Wildcats. Photo by COURTESY OF HALIE LUKEN

OSWEGO — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball teams had a successful night on the court Monday.

The A team swept both of its matches, defeating host Oswego, 25-21 and 25-13, and Uniontown, 25-21 and 25-21.

As has become the norm, the Wildcats had a balanced attack.

Related
September 9, 2020
September 2, 2020
September 15, 2012
October 19, 2011
Trending