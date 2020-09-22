MVJH volleyball on a roll

OSWEGO — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball teams had a successful night on the court Monday.
The A team swept both of its matches, defeating host Oswego, 25-21 and 25-13, and Uniontown, 25-21 and 25-21.
As has become the norm, the Wildcats had a balanced attack.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives