MVJH caps season with a sweep

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball teams ended 2020 on a high note.
The Wildcat A and B teams both won their final matches of the year Thursday, defeating rival Crest Middle School.
The A team won, 25-17, 15-25 and 15-4.
