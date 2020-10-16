Menu Search Log in

MVJH caps season with a sweep

Sports

October 16, 2020 - 1:39 PM

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball teams ended 2020 on a high note.

The Wildcat A and B teams both won their final matches of the year Thursday, defeating rival Crest Middle School.

The A team won, 25-17, 15-25 and 15-4.

