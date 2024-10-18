MVJH, Crest wrap up volleyball season

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s B team prevailed in its last volleyball match of the season, defeating visiting Crest in straight sets, 25-12 and 25-17.

The Lancers returned the favor in the A team affair, defeating Marmaton Valley in a three-set thriller, 9-25, 25-23 and 15-13.

Scoring leaders for Marmaton Valley’s B team were Clara Ferguson, 15 points, Amanda Kierych nine, Jaiden Lieberman five, Ellie Stinnett, four, Aubrey Heskett and Morgan Kinzer, both with two, and Cambri O’Neal, one.

Ferguson also was the top points producer in the B team matchup with 15 points, followed by Kinsley Vance, 10, Kenna Bryant-Boone, nine, Reagan Marshall, three, and Layten Blevins and Grayce Dodson, both with two.

Scoring for the Lancers:

A-Team: Brailey Valentine, nine points; Addie Stewart and Tatum Slyter, five points each, Aubrey Ellington, four, and Mackenzie Carter, Womelsdorf and Heather Moyer, two apiece.

In the B team game, Haven Bernsten served up five points, Emaleigh Dietrich and Remi Womelsdorf each had four, Haylee Powell and Chloe Burnett each scored three and Jemma Womelsdorf had two.