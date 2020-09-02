Menu Search Log in

MVJH opens season

Marmaton Valley Junior High's Volleyball team went 2-1 to open the 2020 season. The Wildcats return home Thursday to play St. Paul.

September 2, 2020 - 10:08 AM

Marmaton Valley Junior High seventh-grader Braelyn Sutton plays Monday against Yates Center. Photo by Halie Luken

YATES CENTER — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team kicked off its season on a winning note Monday, winning two of three matches.

The Wildcats, competing in a quadrangular set of matches, defeated host Yates Center (25-12, 25-15) and Pleasanton (25-13, 25-17), before losing to Thayer (25-23, 25-16)

Braelyn Sutton led the way with 24 points, three kills and two spikes. Dani Deer followed with eight points, six spikes and three kills. Lexi Lowder was next with 13 points and three spikes. 

