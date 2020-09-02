MVJH opens season

YATES CENTER — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team kicked off its season on a winning note Monday, winning two of three matches.

The Wildcats, competing in a quadrangular set of matches, defeated host Yates Center (25-12, 25-15) and Pleasanton (25-13, 25-17), before losing to Thayer (25-23, 25-16)

Braelyn Sutton led the way with 24 points, three kills and two spikes. Dani Deer followed with eight points, six spikes and three kills. Lexi Lowder was next with 13 points and three spikes.