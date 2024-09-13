MVJH squads hit the road

UNIONTOWN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s football and volleyball teams had a tough go of it on the road Thursday.

The Wildcat football team took a 52-0 loss to host Uniontown.

“Uniontown was by far the more physical team,” head coach Dan Uhlrich said. “As a team, Uniontown was bigger, faster and stronger. They really impressed me with how they played.

“The biggest thing we will look forward to is improvement,” he continued. “The way to improve is to consistently work hard and focus.

“We need to block better and tackle better. We need to initiate contact on blocking and we need to wrap up on tackling. We need to be more aggressive. We have good goods. We will continue to stay positive and work.” Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Grayce Dodson, center, hits the ball in a volleyball match earlier this season. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

THE WILDCAT volleyball A team took Uniontown to three sets before falling, 25-19, 24-26 and 15-8.

Reagan Marshall and Kenna Bryant-Boone scored six points each. Clara Ferguson and Kloie Snavely scored four apiece. Kinsley Vance and Grayce Dodson both scored two and Layten Belvins one.

The B team dropped both sets, 25-13 and 25-11.

Snavely scored five, Ellie Stinnett and Emily Heskett both scored three and Blevins one.

Uniontown prevailed 15-3 and 15-13.

Aubrie Heskett scored seven while Jaiden Liebertman and Morgan Kinzer each scored once.