MV’s Fewins, Crest’s Rodriguez tapped for all-star game

Marmaton Valley High’s Daniel Fewins and Crest High’s Jerry Rodriguez and their respective head coaches will be in Beloit Saturday for the Kansas Eight Man-Division II All-Star Game.

Both Fewins and Rodriguez are 2024 graduates of their respective schools. They’ll be joined by Marmaton Valley head coach Max Mickunas and Crest head coach Nick McAnulty on the East Squad for the Division II contest, which kicks off at 1:30 p.m. at Beloit’s Trojan Field.

Rodriguez was an all-league and all-district performer as defensive back, wide receiver and kick returner last fall. He rushed for 117 yards on the season, an average of more than 7 yards per carry, while hauling in 12 receptions for 227 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a pair of interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He also racked up 456 kickoff return yards and 58 punt return yards with a pair of special teams touchdowns.

Crest High’s Jerry Rodriguez will be in an eight-man all-star football game Saturday in Beloit. Photo by Lupita Pankey

Rodriguez more recently earned the fourth-place medal in the long jump at the state track meet, where he also was a part of the state-qualifying 4×100-meter relay team.

He’s the son of Juan Antonio and Graciela Rodriguez and plans to work at his father’s drywall company after graduation.

Rodriguez also was chosen for the all-academic team in the Humboldt Preseason Basketball Tournament last fall.

FEWINS manned both the offensive and defensive lines for the Wildcats. He had 54 tackles, six for loss, with five sacks in 2023, and earned all-district, all-league and honorable mention for the all-state team as a defensive lineman.

He’s the son of Danny and Melissa Fewins.

Outside of school, Fewins works at a tire shop and dabbles in welding. He hopes to work at a nuclear power plant in the future.

MICKUNAS is in his third season as head coach at Marmaton Valley. After a pair of 4-5 seasons in his first two years at the helm, Marmaton Valley improved to 6-3 in 2023, winning the Three Rivers League championship for the first time in 11 years.

Prior to working at Marmaton Valley, Mickunas started as an assistant at Horton and then coached at Cheylin and Lebo.

McAnulty took over as head coach at Crest in 2019 and compiled a record of 32-17 with TRL titles in 2020 and 2022. The Lancers also won a regional championship in 2020.