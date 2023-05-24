 | Wed, May 24, 2023
Nadal’s absence at French Open changes complexion

By

Sports

May 24, 2023 - 2:23 PM

Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a forehand during her third-round match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during the French Open at Roland Garros on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in Paris. Swiatek advanced to the U.S. Open final Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, by defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in three sets. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images/TNS)

There’s a reason a statue of Rafael Nadal stands outside Court Philippe Chatrier on the southwest outskirts of Paris.

No player ever lorded over any Grand Slam tennis tournament the way Nadal has ruled the French Open, winning it year after year after year for a read-it-again-to-make-sure total of 14 times. It is impossible to overstate what a monumental development it is that Nadal’s name will be absent from the bracket when play begins Sunday.

The last time they held the clay-court major without him? Back in 2004 — back before women and men received equal prize money there, before the main stadium was reconstructed with a retractable roof, before night sessions were added to the schedule.

