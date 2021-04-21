 | Thu, Apr 22, 2021
Menu Search Log in

NASCAR’s decision to pull Cobb’s ride isn’t sexism, but it is confusing

By

Sports

April 21, 2021 - 8:58 AM

Driver Jennifer Jo Cobb gets into her truck during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Overton's 225 at Chicagoland Speedway on June 29, 2018, in Joliet, Illinois. Photo by Matt Sullivan / Getty Images / TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After nearly two decades of NASCAR starts, Jennifer Jo Cobb will not make her debut in the sport’s top series at Talladega. NASCAR said Monday that Cobb was not approved to race at the superspeedway event, counteracting an earlier announcement by Rick Ware Racing that the 47-year-old driver would start for the team in the Cup Series this weekend.

That also means Cobb will not be poking her head through any glass ceilings previously shattered by women behind the wheel. She was slated to be the first woman to compete in the Cup Series since Danica Patrick in 2018, but the sanctioning body reviewed Cobb’s resume and deemed she wasn’t qualified to compete at the event.

Related
June 12, 2020
June 10, 2020
May 11, 2020
April 27, 2020
Most Popular