 | Fri, Feb 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

NBA challenged Utah hosting this weekend’s All-Star Game

Utah has among the highest white populations of any state at 78% of its 3.3 million residents, and less than 2% are Black. That lack of racial diversity is long believed to have hurt efforts by the Jazz to lure free agents and retain players.

By

Sports

February 17, 2023 - 3:03 PM

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant hammers a dunk in the first quarter of the 71st NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. Photo by TNS

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — In the 1990s, Dallas Mavericks point guard Derek Harper famously shot down an offer to be traded to the Jazz, quipping to ESPN: “You go live in Utah.”

Two decades later, members of the Golden State Warriors squad mocked Salt Lake as a nightlife-free city that could “lull you to sleep.”

And two months ago, former Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, reflecting on his time in Utah, said it was “draining” being a Black man in the mostly white, deeply religious state.

Related
October 27, 2021
November 19, 2020
April 23, 2019
April 23, 2018
Most Popular