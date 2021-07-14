 | Wed, Jul 14, 2021
Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo ceremonies

With the upcoming Tokyo Olympics ready to start under the specter of the COVID-19 pandemic, medal ceremonies will be radically different from years past. Medalists will put their medals around their own necks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

July 14, 2021 - 9:24 AM

Michael Phelps celebrates after winning a gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Medalists in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo will put their medals around their own necks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Photo by Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil/Wikipedia.org

TOKYO (AP) — Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus.

The “very significant change” to traditional medal ceremonies in the 339 events was revealed Wednesday by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

“The medals will not be given around the neck,” Bach told international media on a conference call from Tokyo. “They will be presented to the athlete on a tray and then the athlete will take the medal him or herself.”

