A pair of sterling pitching performances Thursday, accentuated by several key hits, gave Allen Community College’s softball team a doubleheader sweep.

The Red Devils broke a 4-4 tie with Paxton Meyer’s solo home run to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning,

Allen catcher Ashley Tribble then threw out the potential tying run at third base in the top of the seventh as ACC knocked off visiting Independence, 5-4.