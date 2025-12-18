Pioneer League runner-up motivates Sigg

The most recent Allen County Area Athlete of the Month is also the youngest this year thanks to votes cast by Iola Register readers.

Iola Middle School seventh-grade guard Elliot Sigg was voted November’s female Allen County Area Athlete of the month after playing a large role in the seventh-grade Mustang run to the Pioneer League Tournament championship game against Burlington last month.

“This is such an honor because it lets me know the community knows me and that’s exciting,” Sigg said.

Sigg was part of a dominating seventh-grade team that finished 10-4, and as runner-up in the Pioneer League Championship title.

As part of a three-headed dragon of an offense that included Abby Boeken and Cayleigh Rutherford, Sigg and company routed multiple teams while en route to the Pioneer League championship game. She scored more than 50 points in the month of November with key highlights coming in a 10-point contribution in the Pioneer League semifinal against Santa Fe Trail; 6 points in their regular season finale against Burlington; 8 points against Anderson County and 12 points while hosting the Santa Fe Trail Chargers on Nov. 6.

“We have played together for a long time, and we’re very close. We were great,” Sigg said.

Sigg has a bit of a basketball pedigree. Her mother, Emily Sigg, is guiding the Iola High School girls basketball team through a rebuild following her promotion to head coach.

Sigg said coming so close to a Pioneer League title has motivated her and her teammates to put in additional time over the summer to get them over the runner-up hump next fall.

“All of us are going to put in a lot of work next year to prepare us for Burlington,” Sigg said.