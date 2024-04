YATES CENTER — After losing its previous four games by an average of 17 runs a contest, Yates Center High’s baseball team was in need of a pick-me-up.

The Wildcat pitching staff did just that Monday, shutting down visiting St. Paul to sweep the teams’ doubleheader, 12-2 and 12-5.

“It felt good to get the boys out there and get some positivity after a couple of tough doubleheaders,” Wildcat head coach Jarrod McVey said. “And it started with our pitching.”