 | Thu, Aug 20, 2026
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Postseason rule change kills stall ball in Kansas

A strategy credited for sinking the Iola basketball team last season is not be available this year thanks to a KSHSAA rule change.

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Sports

August 20, 2026 - 3:41 PM

Brennen Coffield, who was a senior forward for Iola last year, goes up for a shot during the Mustangs’ postseason contest against Osage City last February. Photo by Jimmy Potts

A strategy utilized by the Osage City Indians to pull a 57-53 overtime victory over the Iola High School Mustangs will essentially be banned for the postseason with a new rule change taking effect for the upcoming athletic year.

Last February, Iola seemed destined to upset the higher-seeded Indians, which would have been a momentous turnaround for the Mustangs, who previously lost to Osage City in 54-37 blowout months earlier. 

However, as the host school, Osage City chose not to run a shot clock. Instead, the Indians took the lead and when they scooped up a rebound…

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