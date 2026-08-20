Postseason rule change kills stall ball in Kansas

A strategy utilized by the Osage City Indians to pull a 57-53 overtime victory over the Iola High School Mustangs will essentially be banned for the postseason with a new rule change taking effect for the upcoming athletic year.

Last February, Iola seemed destined to upset the higher-seeded Indians, which would have been a momentous turnaround for the Mustangs, who previously lost to Osage City in 54-37 blowout months earlier.

However, as the host school, Osage City chose not to run a shot clock. Instead, the Indians took the lead and when they scooped up a rebound…