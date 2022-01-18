 | Tue, Jan 18, 2022
Prescott hands it off to all the wrong people

After a quarterback run with 14 seconds and no timeouts left, Dak Prescott is at the center of the Cowboys playoff loss. It appeared he didn't know the rules when trying to spike the ball in hopes of getting one last play on Sunday.

Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys scrambles with the ball on the last play of the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

Dak Prescott kept handing it to all the wrong people.

He should have delivered the football to umpire Ramon George instead of to his center Tyler Biadasz before time ran out on Dallas’ season, leaving Cowboys fans ruminating the quarterback draw that was called with no timeouts and just 14 seconds left.

While Prescott and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy were busy blaming the officiating for the botched finish that sealed the Cowboys’ 23-17 wild card playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Prescott praised fans for throwing trash at officials as they skittered off the field.

