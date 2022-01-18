Prescott hands it off to all the wrong people

Dak Prescott kept handing it to all the wrong people.

He should have delivered the football to umpire Ramon George instead of to his center Tyler Biadasz before time ran out on Dallas’ season, leaving Cowboys fans ruminating the quarterback draw that was called with no timeouts and just 14 seconds left.

While Prescott and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy were busy blaming the officiating for the botched finish that sealed the Cowboys’ 23-17 wild card playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Prescott praised fans for throwing trash at officials as they skittered off the field.