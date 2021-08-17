Dallas QB may not play

 | Tue, Aug 17, 2021
Dak Prescott still isn't fully cleared to play in preseason after pulling himself from training camp with a right shoulder injury.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Tavon Austin during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 20, 2019, in Arlington. Photo by Smiley N. Pool.The Dallas Morning News

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott’s only chance to play in the preseason will be this week, and the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys still isn’t fully cleared after pulling himself from practice at training camp in California on July 28 with a right shoulder injury.

There’s a chance Prescott will go into the opener against Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay without having taken a snap in a game since the severe ankle injury that ended his 2020 season in Week 5.

Before the club’s first camp practice at team headquarters Monday night after three weeks on the West Coast, coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott won’t play in the preseason if he doesn’t get into the home exhibition opener against Houston on Saturday night.

