Red Devil women conquer Conqs

Allen Community College’s women found the winning recipe Wednesday, with a dash of outside shooting, seasoned with some solid inside play and capped with a heaping helping of defense.

The Red Devils picked up their first win of the 2021 season by pulling away in the second half to defeat visiting Dodge City Community College, 55-50.

“It was a great team win,” Red Devil head coach Rachel Janzen said. “Ever since our Northwest Tech trip (Feb. 3 in Goodland), we’ve kind of turned it around. We’re playing together. Starting to get that inside-out game, which they hadn’t really understood yet.