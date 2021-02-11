Menu Search Log in

Red Devil women conquer Conqs

Allen Community College's women utilized stingy defense and timely shooting to defeat Dodge City Wednesday. It was ACC's first win of the young season.

By

Sports

February 11, 2021 - 10:01 AM

Allen Community College’s Addison Towe (22) takes advantage of a screen set up by teammate Raya Tally Wednesday against Dodge City. Towe hit the tie-breaking 3-pointer to propel the Red Devils to a 55-50 victory. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Allen Community College’s women found the winning recipe Wednesday, with a dash of outside shooting, seasoned with some solid inside play and capped with a heaping helping of defense.

The Red Devils picked up their first win of the 2021 season by pulling away in the second half to defeat visiting Dodge City Community College, 55-50.

“It was a great team win,” Red Devil head coach Rachel Janzen said. “Ever since our Northwest Tech trip (Feb. 3 in Goodland), we’ve kind of turned it around. We’re playing together. Starting to get that inside-out game, which they hadn’t really understood yet.

Related
February 11, 2021
February 4, 2021
October 17, 2013
December 7, 2010
Trending