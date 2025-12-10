Red Devils avenge loss to MCC before break 

The Allen Red Devils ended the fall semester on a high note with Tuesday’s 92-71 victory over Metropolitan Community College.

After limping into Kansas City with a roster rife with injuries, and losing 92-73 to Metropolitan on Nov. 20, the Red Devils returned the favor in Allen’s final contest before the Christmas break.

The Red Devils stepped on the gas from the start, leading 40-22 by halftime and adding another 42 to their margin of victory in the second half. The win improves their record to 9-6.

Freshman guards Clyde Davis Jr. and Moses Stephenson tied for the team lead in scoring with 22 points each. The offense seemed to flow through Davis, whose 10 assists gave him a double-double for the evening.

Stephenson had a team-leading seven

rebounds. Sophomore guard Jayson Demcher and freshman forward Derrick Cooper had 11 points and 10 points respectively while also pulling down six rebounds each. Stephenson also had a team-leading three steals, followed by freshman guard Braden Smith, who came off the bench for two steals and 4 points.

The Red Devils will have a few weeks off before returning to the hardwood Jan. 14 for the Jayhawk Conference opener against Kansas City Kansas Community College. They host Labette Community College the following Saturday, Jan. 17.