Red Devils’ dream season continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It would have been easy, perhaps even tempting, to count out the Allen Community College volleyball team this season.

With new head coach Maria Aikins coming on board just weeks before the start of school, the Red Devils struggled in the early going, dropping four of their first five matches. A lopsided loss to Johnson County on Sept. 13 put Allen at 3-6, and in need of some confidence.

“The first two weeks were really tough on us,” Aikins said. “From the get-go, when you bring in a new coach to a team whose recruits came from another coach, you don’t know to expect. We were walking in wondering what we have to work with. We were constantly changing things to see what worked.”