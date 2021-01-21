Red Devils open with heartbreaker

Allen Community College’s men packed a season’s worth of frustration and heartbreak into one night Wednesday.

The Red Devils fought tooth-and-nail against Labette Community College, but were sunk by a 3-pointer from the Cardinals’ Ghage Kenan with 2.7 seconds left in a 70-67 defeat.

The defeat spoiled an entertaining, if not exasperating, season-opener in which both teams struggled to pull away once they had the lead.