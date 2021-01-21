Menu Search Log in

Red Devils open with heartbreaker

A late 3-pointer from Labette Community College proved to be difference Wednesday as Allen Community College opened its season with a 70-67 defeat. ACC returns to action Saturday against Fort Scott.

January 21, 2021 - 9:11 AM

Allen Community College’s Shaikim Jenks races upcourt while being defended by Labette’s Daniel Jackson. The Cardinals broke a 67-67 deadlock with Ghage Kenan’s 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left to secure a 70-67 victory in the season-opener for both teams. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Allen Community College’s men packed a season’s worth of frustration and heartbreak into one night Wednesday.

The Red Devils fought tooth-and-nail against Labette Community College, but were sunk by a 3-pointer from the Cardinals’ Ghage Kenan with 2.7 seconds left in a 70-67 defeat.

The defeat spoiled an entertaining, if not exasperating, season-opener in which both teams struggled to pull away once they had the lead.

