Red Devils snap three-game slide

The Allen Red Devils snapped their three-game losing streak after downing the Seminole College Trojans 80-71 Tuesday night.

After going into halftime with a 17-point advantage, the Red Devils fended off a second-half Trojan rally to hold on for the win and head into the Thanksgiving break with a 7-5 record.

“We have beaten four D-I junior colleges and no other D-II JUCO can say that,” Allen coach Patrick Nee said. “It will matter in January, February and March, I promise you that. We’re a very good basketball team that’s very tough and will only continue to get better. We really have no returning players from last season, so the ceiling for this group is unlimited.”

Allen had four players reach double digits in scoring Tuesday. Freshman guard Nyjah Noyes made the biggest contribution while coming off the bench to score 20 points. Noyes and sophomore guard Jayson Demcher tied for the lead in rebounds with six each. Demcher also scored 15 points. Sheen Saunders, Allen freshman forward, holds onto the rim while going up for a dunk against the Seminole State College. Photo by Jimmy Potts

“I’m very happy with the progress of our team,” Coach Nee said. “We have had a lot of injuries but are

very close to being full strength. Having a few days off for Thanksgiving is very needed. We have mainly all freshmen and they’re continuing to grow up.”

Freshman guard Clyde Davis Jr. kick-started Allen’s late second-half rally with a 3-pointer after the Trojans pulled within a point. Davis scored 17 points for the night.

Seminole College put Allen in the bonus a few possessions later. The Trojans continued to press the issue, but with every foul putting Allen at the free throw line, Allen’s shooting accuracy ultimately made the difference.

Along with Demcher, freshman guard Derrick Cooper, who had a team-leading four assists, and freshman forward Sheen Saunders, who had 10 points, were successful from the free-throw line as Allen pulled away.

“We have had a very challenging schedule but it’s all to prepare us for conference play,” Nee said. “At the end of the day, all that matters is conference and the regional tournament and we will be very battle-tested when that time comes.”

The Red Devils are back in action Monday against North Central Missouri in Trenton, Missouri.

Their next home game is at 7 p.m. Wednesday when they host Park University’s junior varsity.

Following that is a Dec. 9 faceoff against Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City.

The Red Devils wrap up the fall semester on Dec. 11 when they host Connors State College.

“We talk about getting an inch better every day and if we continue to do that it’s going to be a special season,” Nee said.

“We play with the identity of Iola’s hard-working people that do things the right way and that’s working hard with class. We’re proud to call Iola home.”