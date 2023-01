Jeff Beljour and Rosmith Messieur have quite the appetite for the soccer fields.

The Allen Community College men’s soccer players from Turks and Caicos will return to their home country this year to play for the Turks national team.

Beljour arrived at Allen in the fall but redshirted his freshman season in order to start two years for the Red Devils. He plays for the Turks national team as well as the Turks and Caicos men’s national beach soccer team.