Regional meet offers thrills, heartbreak for Iola’s Hess

COLUMBUS — While she won’t be competing at next week’s state wrestling meet, Iola High freshman Zoie Hesse still put on quite a show at Saturday’s Class 4-1A Regional competition.

Hesse, competing in one of the toughest regional draws in the state, went 3-2 on the day, before bowing out in the consolation semifinals — otherwise known as the “blood round” — against Brylie Schauff of Fort Scott, the sixth-ranked 170-pound wrestler in the state.

“Zoie did some of her best wrestling of the year,” Iola head coach Jason Bates said. “We knew there were some things that she needed to work on going into regionals, so Coach (John) Taylor, Damian Wacker, and Zoie put in some extra work, showing up at 6 a.m. to practice to improve in those areas.”