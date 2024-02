Iola High’s Zoie Hesse made history Thursday, becoming the school’s first-ever girl to win a league wrestling championship.

Hesse, the only girl on Iola’s wrestling roster, pinned both of her opponents to win the Pioneer League championship for 170-pound wrestlers.

Hesse, who has racked up a 19-4 record on the season, pinned Rebecca Lewis of Prairie View in 2 minutes, 27 seconds, before doing the same to Dayja Eiche of Wellsville in 1:36.