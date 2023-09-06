 | Wed, Sep 06, 2023
Royals get balk off win over White Sox

The Royals had never won on a game-ending balk prior to this season, and now they've done it twice. The first was against the Mets on Aug. 1.

September 6, 2023 - 3:14 PM

Chicago White Sox catcher Korey Lee pleads his case with plate umpire Bill Miller as the Kansas City Royals celebrate a 7-6 win on a walk-off balk call at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gregory Santos balked with the bases-loaded as the Kansas City Royals rallied from a six-run deficit to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Tuesday night.

It was the Royals first series win since Aug. 1-3 against the Mets, ironically a series that included the first balk-off win in franchise history. They entered the ninth trailing 6-5. Nick Loftin reached on an error and went to second on a single by Michael Massey. Maikel Garcia hit into a fielder’s choice before Bobby Witt Jr. singled in the tying run. With two outs, Santos intentionally walked MJ Melendez to load the bases, bringing up Edward Olivares.

Santos was called for a balk on his first pitch to Olivares.

