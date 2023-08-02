 | Wed, Aug 02, 2023
Royals balk-off wins it in 10th against Mets

 Josh Walker balked home the winning run in the 10th inning and the Kansas City Royals rallied past the New York Mets 7-6 for their season-best fourth straight victory.

August 2, 2023 - 3:02 PM

MJ Melendez (1) of the Kansas City Royals is doused with water by Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after the Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 12-5- to win the game at Kauffman Stadium on May 8, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Walker balked home the winning run in the 10th inning and the Kansas City Royals rallied past the New York Mets 7-6 on Tuesday night for their season-best fourth straight victory.

Hours after the retooling Mets traded star pitcher Justin Verlander and two other players to cap a stunning deadline selloff, they blew a 6-4 lead provided by rookie Francisco Álvarez’s two-run homer in the top of the 10th.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit an RBI double in the bottom half and MJ Melendez tied it with a run-scoring single off Brooks Raley (0-2).

