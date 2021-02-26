Royals seek to put a cap on pitching limits

Kansas City Royals right-hander Brady Singer is not here for your talk of innings limits or how much he should be allowed to throw in his first full season in the majors.

He has humored interviewers when asked the question, but that’s just because he’s polite.

Singer, 24, will be one of many young pitchers at the center of what will be an ongoing debate about protecting arms over 162 games coming off a shortened season. He also personified one of general manager Dayton Moore’s familiar taglines, specifically: We’re not going to put limitations on our players.