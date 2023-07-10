Ruling expected Tuesday in runner Semenya’s human rights appeal

The European Court of Human Rights is expected to deliver what could be the final word Tuesday in Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya’s yearslong legal challenge against rules that force her and other female athletes to lower their natural hormone levels through medical intervention to be allowed to compete in women’s track and field races.

The testosterone limits have effectively put a stop to Semenya’s career by barring her from running in her favored 800 meters event — where she is a two-time Olympic champion and three-time world champion — since 2019.

The South African athlete has refused to follow the rules and take medication to artificially lower her testosterone. She says the regulations enforced by the sport’s governing body, World Athletics, are discriminatory and violate her right to freely compete in women’s sports despite her being legally identified as female at birth and identifying as female her entire life.