 | Wed, Aug 11, 2021
Salvy splashes Yankees on special night

Salvador Perez celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Major League debut with a pair of home runs Tuesday. The blasts keyed Kansas City's 8-4 win over New York.

August 11, 2021 - 8:57 AM

The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez is doused with water by teammate Nicky Lopez as they celebrate an 8-4 win against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday. Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice to set a career high with 29 this season, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the New York Yankees 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run blast in the first inning estimated at 418 feet, and he tied the game at 4 leading off the sixth. It was the fourth multi-homer game this season and 10th of his career for Perez, who marked the 10th anniversary of his major league debut.

“Tonight was amazing, especially because we won the game,” Perez said. “That’s the most important thing.

