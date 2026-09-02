 | Wed, Sep 02, 2026
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SCC throws off fledgling status

The Southern Coffey County High School Titans may no longer be an afterthought for many Three Rivers League teams after taking a set from Pleasanton during Tuesday's season opener.

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Sports

September 2, 2026 - 3:55 PM

SCC players celebrate after winning their first set of the season Tuesday night. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

just free-balling it over and pushing.”

The open set of game two against the Pleasanton Blu-Jays was a slugfest from the start. 

Kills and blocks by sophomore outside hitter Madalynn Garretson, Marlow and an ace by freshman outside hitter Alexis Riedinger kept SCC within striking distance. 

True said the opening night jitters allowed Pleasanton to keep the Titans at a distance for a 25-18 win.

Another slugfest ensued in the second set, but it was the Titans who took control in the end, taking the lead on a Marlow ace. 

They…

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