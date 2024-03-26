 | Tue, Mar 26, 2024
Southern Cal eliminates KU women

Southern Cal's standout freshman JuJu Watkins scored 28 points with 11 rebounds and five assists as the Trojans defeated Kansas 73-55, sending the Jayhawk women home from the NCAA Tournament.

March 26, 2024 - 1:23 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored Southern California’s first seven points of the game, giving her team a shot of confidence.

The stellar freshman finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and the top-seeded Trojans led all the way in defeating Kansas 73-55 on Monday night to reach the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Watkins raced over to the student section at Galen Center and high-fived her way down the front row in celebration, wearing the scratch on her face like a badge of honor.

