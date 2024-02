SALINA — Iola High’s Korbin Cloud, who qualified for the upcoming Class 4A State Wrestling Championships, gets a doozy of an opening-round match to start the competition.

Cloud, who has racked up 20 victories against 10 losses while wrestling at 144 pounds as a senior, will face off against Tonganoxie’s Braeden Moore.

Moore (31-5) has been ranked all season as the state’s top 144-pound wrestler in all classes.