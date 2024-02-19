 | Mon, Feb 19, 2024
On Cloud nine — IHS senior secure state wrestling bid

Iola High's Korbin Cloud erased three years of frustration Saturday by nabbing a state wrestling bid. Cloud took fourth at the Class 4A Regional Meet in Independence in the 144-pound category.

Sports

February 19, 2024 - 3:33 PM

Iola High's Korbin Cloud, right, wrestles against Paola's Elijah Younger Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

INDEPENDENCE — The emotions of three years worth of blood, sweat and tears came to the fore Saturday as Iola High senior Korbin Cloud squared off in his Class 4A consolation semifinal.

Cloud, who finished one match short from qualifying for the state meet a year ago, found himself in a nearly identical situation once again.

After dominating his first opponent of the day in Saturday’s regional competition, pinning Scott Sloan of Frontenac in 23 seconds of their 144-pound match, Cloud took on top seed Cason Wyrick of Labette County in the championship semifinals.

