 | Fri, Sep 09, 2022
Swiatek tops Pegula; faces Sabalenka in US Open semifinals

By

Sports

September 8, 2022 - 3:26 PM

Jessica Pegula of the United States return to Paula Badosa of Spain during the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fl.


NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek dropped four points in a row in her U.S. Open quarterfinal against Jessica Pegula by missing shots, some wildly. So with Pegula up by a break at 3-2 and serving at 30-love, Swiatek walked over to the sideline in the middle of a game to swap out her white racket for another one.


The Arthur Ashe Stadium roof was open, the 70-degree air was as cool and dry as it’s been during a hot, humid tournament, and Swiatek figured maybe she should try a tighter string tension to see whether that would help control the ball a little more.


Whether that actually did the trick, or simply put Swiatek’s mind at ease, the move certainly swung the direction of the match. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek grabbed 14 of the next 15 points and, while closing things out was not easy, she reached her first semifinal at Flushing Meadows by pulling out a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over Pegula on Wednesday night.

