Serena, Djokovic win

Novak Djokovic had a bumpy ride, but still cruised in four sets to advance in the Australian Open. Serena Williams defeated second seed Simona Halep in her bid for her 24th grand slam title.

February 16, 2021 - 10:06 AM

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a match at the 2021 Australian Open. Photo by William West / AFP / Getty Images / TNS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic smashed a racket, sending a piece of the frame flying. Later, he plopped himself down right there at the back of the blue court, looking forlorn as can be.

He dropped the opening set against Alexander Zverev, one of the young guys trying to shove aside Djokovic and the rest of the Big Three. Djokovic trailed 3-0 in the third. And 3-0 in the fourth, too, eventually even facing a set point.

Ah, but this is Djokovic we’re talking about, the ultimate competitor. And this is Djokovic at the Australian Open, where no man ever has been better. So, naturally, Djokovic pulled himself together and pulled out the victory, reaching his ninth semifinal at Melbourne Park by eliminating No. 5 seed Zverev 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (6) today.

