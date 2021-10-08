 | Fri, Oct 08, 2021
Texas, Oklahoma gear up for Red River reunion

Oklahoma and Texas will renew their rivalry Saturday, for the first time since the schools announced they are leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns fans cheer as their teams compete in the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 10, 2020. Oklahoma won in quadruple overtime, 53-45. Photo by Tom Fox / Dallas Morning News / TNS

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — To get a glimpse of the Southeastern Conference’s plan to dominate college football Saturdays, take a look at this weekend’s schedule.

In Dallas, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas play their annual matchup amid the revelry of the State Fair of Texas in late morning. No. 1 Alabama visits Texas A&M at sunset. In between, No. 2 Georgia plays No. 18 Auburn in the latest edition of what’s billed as the Deep South’s oldest rivalry.

Soon, all those games will be SEC matchups once Texas and Oklahoma join the league. Newly stocked with Sooners and Longhorns, the 16-team SEC will more than any other conference have the ability to put on marquee events from noon to midnight.

