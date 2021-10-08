Texas, Oklahoma gear up for Red River reunion

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — To get a glimpse of the Southeastern Conference’s plan to dominate college football Saturdays, take a look at this weekend’s schedule.

In Dallas, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas play their annual matchup amid the revelry of the State Fair of Texas in late morning. No. 1 Alabama visits Texas A&M at sunset. In between, No. 2 Georgia plays No. 18 Auburn in the latest edition of what’s billed as the Deep South’s oldest rivalry.

Soon, all those games will be SEC matchups once Texas and Oklahoma join the league. Newly stocked with Sooners and Longhorns, the 16-team SEC will more than any other conference have the ability to put on marquee events from noon to midnight.