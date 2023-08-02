The NCAA’s first girls basketball academy is packed, players and coaches call it ‘groundbreaking’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Divine Bourrage took off her sneakers and switched into a more comfortable pair of slides. It had been a long four days at a milestone event for women’s basketball.

Bourrage, who is one of the top 50 players in the high school class of 2025, was among hundreds of players and others at the NCAA’s first College Basketball Academy for female players, held over the weekend in Memphis. And she took full advantage.

It wasn’t just about the high-level basketball she got to play in, but also the information from sessions provided by the NCAA on recruiting, endorsement compensation, the transfer portal and other topics that will help as her recruiting journey heats up.