Top-seeded Chiefs await playoff opponent

The Kansas City Chiefs worked hard to get the AFC’s top seed, but might not get the coveted home-field advantage in the conference championship that comes with being No. 1. The Chiefs made sure to take care of the business of capturing the No. 1 seed with the 31-13 victory at Las Vegas. If Kansas City faces the Bills in the AFC championship, that game will be played at a neutral site because Buffalo’s game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2 was declared a no-contest.

Even if Kansas City doesn’t get the coveted home-field advantage in the conference championship that typically comes with being the AFC’s top seed, coach Andy Reid said the important thing is the Chiefs are still playing.

Reid said Monday he was too preoccupied last week with preparing for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders to worry about whether the Chiefs would be at home or elsewhere should they make it that far. The NFL made the decision last week to alter the playoff format.