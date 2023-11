Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars took control of their division. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs shrugged off a big deficit. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens showed their balance.

Three of the AFC’s division leaders kept pace on the road Sunday, setting up a wide-open race for the No. 1 seed down the stretch.

The Ravens (9-3) beat the Chargers 20-10 to remain a half-game ahead of the Chiefs (8-3), Jaguars (8-3) and Miami Dolphins (8-3).