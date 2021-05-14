TRL athletes hit high marks

Marmaton Valley High’s track season continues to thrive this season, with the Wildcat girls claiming the Three Rivers League championship Thursday.

This year’s league meet was split into two competitions. Field events were held Tuesday at Northeast-Arma; running events were Thursday in Oswego.

In leading MV to the league crowd, Marmaton Valley freshman Janae Granere was tops in both the long jump and triple jump, while senior exchange student Kristyna Snyrychova took gold in both the high jump and 100-meter hurdles. Snyrychova set a school record in the hurdles race, head coach Steve Smith said.