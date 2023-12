YATES CENTER — Just how smothering was Uniontown High’s pressure defense Tuesday?

Rumor had it, by the end of the first quarter the Eagles’ defenders could accurately tell which flavor of gum Yates Center High players had been chewing.

Uniontown took control from the outset, forcing a flurry of turnovers and hurried Yates Center shots through a 34-point outburst that stretched into the second quarter.