Yates Center falls to Uniontown

UNIONTOWN — A short-handed Yates Center High boys basketball team struggled offensively in a 56-26 loss to Uniontown on Friday night.

The Wildcats couldn’t get in a rhythm on the offensive end of the floor early on, missing many shots underneath the basket on easy chance points. Devin Sarchet notched a layup while Cash Cummings banked in a layup and a free throw in the opening quarter.

Uniontown was paced by Colter Powell who netted a pair of two-point baskets and a Brycen Stewart layup in the first quarter. The score was knotted 6-6 at the end of the first quarter.