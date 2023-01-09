 | Mon, Jan 09, 2023
Yates Center falls to Uniontown

The Yates Center High boys basketball team struggled to hit shots early on and were deflated with injuries in their loss at Uniontown on Friday night.

January 9, 2023 - 2:59 PM

UNIONTOWN — A short-handed Yates Center High boys basketball team struggled offensively in a 56-26 loss to Uniontown on Friday night. 

The Wildcats couldn’t get in a rhythm on the offensive end of the floor early on, missing many shots underneath the basket on easy chance points. Devin Sarchet notched a layup while Cash Cummings banked in a layup and a free throw in the opening quarter. 

Uniontown was paced by Colter Powell who netted a pair of two-point baskets and a Brycen Stewart layup in the first quarter. The score was knotted 6-6 at the end of the first quarter.

