Uniontown too much for MV

UNIONTOWN — Marmaton Valley High had a tough go of it on the road Thursday.

Host Uniontown scored eight runs over the first two innings of their opener.

Then, when the Wildcats struck back with a pair of third-inning runs, Uniontown erupted for seven to cruise to a 17-2 victory.

The struggles continued in the nightcap. Uniontown led 14-0 after three innings before the Wildcats plated three in the top of the fourth.

That, too, was not enough in an 18-3 loss.

The Wildcats were at Northeast-Arma Friday in a makeup game from Monday. Results were not available by press time.