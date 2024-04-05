 | Fri, Apr 05, 2024
Uniontown too much for MV

Marmaton Valley High's baseball team struggled early and late Thursday in a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Uniontown. The Wildcats are back in action Monday against Southeast-Cherokee.

April 5, 2024 - 2:50 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Daniel Fewins pitches against Uniontown Thursday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

UNIONTOWN — Marmaton Valley High had a tough go of it on the road Thursday. 

Host Uniontown scored eight runs over the first two innings of their opener.

Then, when the Wildcats struck back with a pair of third-inning runs, Uniontown erupted for seven to cruise to a 17-2 victory.

The struggles continued in the nightcap. Uniontown led 14-0 after three innings before the Wildcats plated three in the top of the fourth.

That, too, was not enough in an 18-3 loss.

The Wildcats were at Northeast-Arma Friday in a makeup game from Monday. Results were not available by press time.

