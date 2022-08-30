 | Tue, Aug 30, 2022
USA basketball inches closer to 2023 World Cup

The USA Basketball team is on the brink of qualifying for next year’s World Cup. They just recently knocked off Colombia on Monday in a second-round qualifying game, 95-77.

August 30, 2022 - 2:26 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

John Jenkins scored 26 points and the U.S. defeated Colombia 95-77 on Monday night in a second-round qualifying game. The win put the Americans in position to clinch a spot in the World Cup — to be held a year from now in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia — when the next window of games takes place in mid-November.

Langston Galloway and DaQuan Jeffries each scored 14 points for the U.S., which gave up the game’s opening basket, then scored the next 12 points and never trailed again.

