Vida Blue, led Oakland to 3 World Series, dies at 73

Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, has died. He was 73.

May 8, 2023 - 2:28 PM

Former pitcher Vida Blue of the Oakland Athletics speaks as he is inducted into the team's Hall of Fame before the game against the Texas Rangers at the RingCentral Coliseum on Sept. 21, 2019, in Oakland, California. (Jason O. Watson/Getty Images/TNS)

Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash A’s to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, died Saturday, according to the team. He was 73.

Blue died at a hospital in San Francisco’s East Bay area of medical complications stemming from cancer, the Oakland Athletics said. Blue had used a walking stick to assist his movement at a 50th anniversary of the 1973 A’s championship team on April 16.

“He was engaging. He was personable. He was caring,” ex-teammate Reggie Jackson said during an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday. 

