Vote for September top athletes

Allen County athletes provided an abundance of sports action across the area in September.
Here are our Athlete of the Month nominees.
Vote for your favorites on the Register's website. The poll is currently live and will remain open until midnight Monday. We'll announce the winners Tuesday in both our print and online editions.
BOYS
Cole Moyer
Moyer has been a standout for the Iola Mustang cross country team since the first race of the season, when he finished 21st place in 19:33 in the 5K race at Garnett. Then in Fort Scott, Moyer improved his time, coming in 12th place with a finish of 19:15.
Moyer has seen continued improvement across the season. The Mustang stepped up his game at the Rim Rock Classic in Lawrence when ran the 5K in 18:50, good for a 76th place finish among 327 contenders. And most recently, Moyer finished with a time of 18:30, good for 14th place at the Central Heights meet on Sept. 28.
Blake Ellis
Ellis has been instrumental in taking the Humboldt Cubs football team to a 5-0 record so far.
With 704 passing yards and 456 rushing yards, he leads the team.
In Humboldt’s season-opening win over Fredonia, Ellis threw for five touchdowns and ran for another one. Ellis has 15 total touchdowns on the season so far, throwing for 11 of them and running for four.
Drayden Ellis
Ellis has been a big reason why his Marmaton Valley High football team has a near perfect 4-1 start to the season. Most recently, Ellis ran in four touchdowns to go along with 178 rushing yards in an 80-22 stomping of Hartford.
This season, he’s gone for a total of 450 rushing yards and a total of 11 touchdowns, nine of them rushing. Ellis is second on the team in carries behind quarterback Brayden Lawson and has averaged 90 rushing yards per game in the fast eight-man football style of game.
Girls
Kaysin Crusinbery
Iola’s Crusinbery passed a volleyball milestone when she notched a career-1,000 assists at the Burlington tournament. She leads her team with 432 assists this season alone and has played a team-high 58 sets. She’s one of five juniors who have helped Iola reach 16-9 on the season.
Crusinberry has averaged an impressive 5.6 assists per set and serves as the Mustangs’ main setter. She’s also been solid on defense, amassing 151 digs and 30 blocks.
Kayla Hermreck
Hermreck passed a milestone when she notched an impressive 1,000-career kills for the Crest Lancers volleyball team. She’s been a force at the net and proved it earlier this week when she went for a team-high 27 kills against St. Paul and Marmaton Valley.
“Kayla has worked incredibly hard in the weight room and played for the Allen County Aces in the offseason to help improve her game,” Crest head coach Abigail Hermreck said. “It has been an exciting journey to coach her.”
Josie Walter
Walter of Crest High blew everyone out of the water when she came in third place with a time of 20:05 in the girls 5,000-meter run at the Rim Rock Classic in Lawrence. She also ran well at Fort Scott, where she came in second place with a time of 20:54 in the 5,000-meter cross country meet.
Walter began her season at Garnett finishing with a time of 21:20 and has trimmed over a minute off her 5,000-meter run time in a very short time.
