Voting opens for Athlete of the Month nominees

Voting is open for the nominees up for the Iola Register’s Male and Female Athletes of the Month for May.
Nominated on the boys side is Iola High’s Brennen Coffield, Marmaton Valley High’s Cooper Scharff and Southern Coffey County High’s Reeston Cox.
For the girls, Iola High’s Brooklyn Holloway has been nominated, as have Crest High’s Hanna Schmidt and Yates Center High’s Kamdyn Trahan.
Voting will remain open through Monday, either by clicking here, by sending an email to [email protected], by calling (620) 365-2111 or by clipping out the attached graphic and dropping it by the office at 302 S. Washington in Iola.
The top male and female vote-getters will receive a free specialty pizza, courtesy of Rookies in Iola.
BRENNEN Coffield improved on his wildly successful freshman golf season as a sophomore in 2024.
On top of winning the Class 3A Regional Tournament in Osawatomie, Coffield brought home a 14th-place medal at the 3A state meet in Emporia. Coffield also led the Mustangs to the regional championship, for the first time in a decade.
Cooper Scharff hit the track and field scene by storm as a freshman, winning a Class 1A regional gold medal in the 100-meter dash, thus earning a bid in the state track meet in Wichita. He also qualified for both the 200-meter dash by taking second at regionals and long jump with his third-place finish in the discipline.
Speaking of state track, Southern Coffey County’s Reeston Cox ended his high school career in style, qualifying in all three throwing events, the javelin, shot put and discus.
BROOKLYN Holloway’s emergence on the Iola Mustang softball squad contributed to the squad’s ferocious end to the 2024 season, complete with a 12-wins-in-13-game stretch and an eight-game winning streak. Holloway hit at a .307 clip for the season, including four doubles. She also hit her lone home run in a Class 3A Regional Tournament win over Neodesha, and served up several highlight reel catches in center field.
Another freshman phenom, Crest’s Hanna Schmidt, made her mark early on for the Lancer track and field team. On top of setting new school records in both the 100-meter hurdles and long jump, Schmidt qualified for the state track meet in both of those events as well as the 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100-meter relay. At state, Schmidt took home the eighth-place medal in the 100-meter hurdles, after a late stumble deprived her of a top-five finish.
Kamdyn Trahan’s senior year at Yates Center saw her become a team leader in softball, basketball and volleyball. Trahan has signed with the Fort Scott Community College volleyball team.
